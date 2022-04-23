Allegheny Commons Park plays host to Steel City Duck Derby

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - It was a sea of yellow on Lake Elizabeth in Allegheny Commons Park on Saturday!

Rubber ducks raced through the lake in the very first Rubber Duck Derby.

Five thousand ducks were adopted and the winner walked away with a cash prize.

There was also food trucks, face painting, temporary tattoos, games, and music.

The day benefited the Partners For Quality Foundation.

"We're here to enjoy the community, be a part of it, but also make a little bit of money to that we're able to us for people with behavioral health needs," said president and CEO Maggie Rothenberger.

Next year, Rothenberger said, they're planning to go even bigger with 20,000 ducks racing.