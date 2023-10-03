Allegheny Co. Police searching to identify suspects in Pittsburgh-area armed robbery

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The Allegheny County Police Department is asking for help from the public with identifying two people accused of being involved in an armed robbery in the Pittsburgh area over the weekend.

Police say that the robbery took place at the Circle K convenience store located along N Main Street in Sharpsburg around 1:30 a.m. early Saturday morning.

According to police, a man entered the store around, displayed a weapon, and demanded money from both the worker inside the store, as well as from a customer who was inside the store at the time.

Police say the man was wearing a mask and appeared to be wearing a wig.

Allegheny County Police investigators were able to determine that the man took off from the store and got into a car with a woman.

Police say the two left the area and traveled south on Route 28 towards the City of Pittsburgh.

The make and model of the vehicle shown is unclear at this time.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked the call the County Police Tip Line 1-833-ALL-TIPS. Callers can remain anonymous.