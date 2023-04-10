Watch CBS News
Allegheny Co. Police investigating after 3 juveniles stabbed in Clairton

By Mike Darnay

Three juveniles injured in Clairton stabbing
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Allegheny County Police are investigating after three juveniles were stabbed in Clairton.

County Police tell KDKA that detectives were requested to assist Clairton Police following the incident along Mitchell Avenue.

Police say none of the injuries suffered are life-threatening.

No other details surrounding the incident have been made available. 

First published on April 10, 2023 / 12:23 AM

