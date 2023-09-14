Allegheny Co. Council approves $8,000 in legal fees to fight lawsuit against its minimum wage increase law

Allegheny Co. Council approves $8,000 in legal fees to fight lawsuit against its minimum wage increa

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Allegheny County Council is moving forward in a fight to raise the minimum wage for county workers.

Council has approved spending thousands of dollars on legal fees to defend the bill it passed in court.

County Executive Rich Fitzgerald vetoed the bill, saying that council exceeded its authority.

Under council's plan, minimum hourly pay for county workers would increase to $20 per hour by 2026.