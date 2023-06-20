Council overrides Fitzgerald's veto of minimum wage increase for county employees

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Allegheny County Council voted to override a veto of a bill to increase minimum wage for county workers over the next three years.

County Executive Rich Fitzgerald said he wasn't surprised by the outcome of Tuesday's vote to override his veto. While he agrees employees need to be paid a living wage, he said the legislation violates the Home Rule Charter and attempts to usurp the authority of the executive branch.

"It's our position that this bill clearly and plainly violates several provisions of the Home Rule Charter that place wage decisions and collective bargaining over wages within the purview of the executive branch of county government. It's what voters put in place over two decades ago and council can't just change it without going back to the voters," Fitzgerald said in a statement.

He said while he'll discuss the issue with the solicitor and members of his administration, he's also considering filing with the court for a declaratory judgment.

The bill would have incrementally raised minimum wages for Allegheny County employees to $20 an hour by 2026.

Council approved the bill 10-to-4. Allegheny County Council Member At-Large Bethany Hallam, who was the chief architect of the bill, had said she expected Fitzgerald to veto it, which is why she made sure she had a "solid foundation" of 10 votes to override the veto.