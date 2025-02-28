Alleged break-in, robbery at Brookline laundromat was an inside job, store owners say

Alleged break-in, robbery at Brookline laundromat was an inside job, store owners say

Alleged break-in, robbery at Brookline laundromat was an inside job, store owners say

An alleged break-in and robbery in Brookline led to the formation of a community crime watch group. The owners of the business where the break-in happened now say it was an inside job.

During the first week in February, one of their employees reported a break-in and robbery and told police he was attacked with a fire extinguisher.

No surveillance camera captured the alleged incident.

The owners told KDKA-TV on Friday that the employee who reported the incident was behind it.

KDKA-TV caught up with a resident who only wanted to be identified as Richard, going to Chuong's Cleaners to check on the owners.

"I was in shock when I heard that," Richard said.

Sources told KDKA-TV that the employee allegedly stole $800.

The co-owner said they had no idea he would do such a thing; he had worked at the business for over a year.

Richard believes there's a valuable lesson to be learned from the situation.

"I told his wife that maybe you should check to see who you hire to make sure they're legit people," he said.

However, a string of crimes reported along Brookline Boulevard since the first of the year has led business owners to start a community watch group called the Boulevard Bouncers.

Richard says people need to be vigilant.

"Be careful walking on the Boulevard, don't walk by yourself, always walk with somebody, and don't come up here at night," Richard said.