All charges dropped against suspect connected to death of Kristin Barfield

WASHINGTON COUNTY (KDKA) - The Washington County District Attorney has dropped all charges against a man wanted in connection with a woman's death.

Javarr Thomas was accused of driving the car involved in the drive-by that killed Kristin Barfield.

In a statement provided to KDKA, District Attorney Jason Walsh said based on the evidence, his office opted to withdraw the charges.

Walsh said others could be charged as the investigation continues.