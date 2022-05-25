All charges dropped against suspect connected to death of Kristin Barfield
WASHINGTON COUNTY (KDKA) - The Washington County District Attorney has dropped all charges against a man wanted in connection with a woman's death.
Javarr Thomas was accused of driving the car involved in the drive-by that killed Kristin Barfield.
In a statement provided to KDKA, District Attorney Jason Walsh said based on the evidence, his office opted to withdraw the charges.
Walsh said others could be charged as the investigation continues.
