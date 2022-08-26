Watch CBS News
Local News

19-year-old shot, killed at Aliquippa apartment complex

/ CBS Pittsburgh

19-year-old shot, killed at Aliquippa apartment complex
19-year-old shot, killed at Aliquippa apartment complex 00:16

ALIQUIPPA, Pa. (KDKA) - A 19-year-old is dead after a shooting at an apartment complex in Aliquippa on Friday. 

Police said the teen was found shot multiple times in a breezeway of a building at the Valley Terrace apartment complex around 11 a.m. 

kdka-terrace-valley-apartment-complex-shooting-homicide.png
A 19-year-old is dead after a shooting at an apartment complex in Aliquippa on Aug. 26, 2022.  (Photo: KDKA Photojournalist Bryce Lutz)

According to police, the man didn't live in the building, but his family did. Officials have not released his identity. 

No one else was hurt. 

There's been no word on suspects. The investigation is ongoing.

First published on August 26, 2022 / 5:28 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.