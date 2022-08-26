19-year-old shot, killed at Aliquippa apartment complex

ALIQUIPPA, Pa. (KDKA) - A 19-year-old is dead after a shooting at an apartment complex in Aliquippa on Friday.

Police said the teen was found shot multiple times in a breezeway of a building at the Valley Terrace apartment complex around 11 a.m.

A 19-year-old is dead after a shooting at an apartment complex in Aliquippa on Aug. 26, 2022. (Photo: KDKA Photojournalist Bryce Lutz)

According to police, the man didn't live in the building, but his family did. Officials have not released his identity.

No one else was hurt.

There's been no word on suspects. The investigation is ongoing.