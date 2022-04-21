Aliquippa School District buildings closed due to water main break

ALIQUIPPA (KDKA) - A water main break in Beaver County shut down Aliquippa schools and forced residents to get water from water buffaloes.

Aliquippa residents say they've struggled without water overnight into Thursday.

The Municipal Water Authority of Aliquippa says a 16-inch waterline break happened along Sheffield Avenue. Crews quickly worked to fix the isolated break. The water authority handed out bottled water in the meantime.

Because of the break, the Aliquippa School District was forced to move from in-person to remote learning for the day.

As the school district adapted, residents say they also had to find a way to change their daily routine.

"You learn how to maneuver. You ain't got water to brush your teeth. You sit there and get what? Listerine to brush your teeth," said resident Brandy Hines.

Residents say they've been pleased with the water authority's quick response.

The water authority says clean water should be restored by the end of Thursday and the school district will keep parents updated with the schedule.