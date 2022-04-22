Pirates outfielder Anthony Alford completes rehab assignment, make roster moves

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The Pirates announced a few roster moves on Friday afternoon.

Outfielder Anthony Alford has completed his rehab assignment with Triple-A Indianapolis and as a result, has been reinstated from the 10-day injured list.

In order to make room for Alford on the roster, the Pirates have optioned Hoy Park to Triple-A Indianapolis.

Pitcher Max Kranick will continue his rehab assignment with Indianapolis tonight.