Alcohol believed to be the cause of deadly wrong-way crash in Beaver County

BEAVER COUNTY (KDKA) - On Friday night, a wrong-way crash turned deadly in Beaver County and alcohol is believed to be a factor in the collision.

It was a sad scene along I-376 eastbound last night as several cars were wrecked and one person was killed.

The crash took place around 9 p.m. and Michael Pucci of Sewickley was driving his 2019 Honda Civic westbound in the eastbound lanes.

It was between exits 39 and 45 near Aliquippa that he struck the first car, carrying the Travis family. They were thankfully unharmed but their vehicle was disabled in the middle of the road.

Pucci then proceeded further in the wrong direction, striking a second car carrying Christine McClure and her passenger Lorie Thomas.

Both cars were disabled by the collisions and traffic was halted on the inbound side of the road.

When first responders arrived, they rushed McClure to a local hospital with serious injuries and Thomas was pronounced dead at the scene.

Pucci was taken into police custody.

The police report from this crash showed that Pucci's car not only had a strong smell of alcohol coming from it but also an open container was found on the floor of the driver's side.

The investigation is still ongoing.

