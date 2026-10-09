Man admits to murdering, dismembering woman from Pennsylvania after breakup

A man in New York admitted that he murdered and dismembered a woman from Pennsylvania after she ended their relationship, authorities said.

The Ulster County District Attorney's Office said 50-year-old Damon Foy of Kerhonkson pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the death of 44-year-old Alberta Dale in 2024. The district attorney's office said that between March 31, 2024, and April 1, 2024, Foy killed and dismembered the woman and was in the process of disposing of her body when law enforcement intervened. The DA's office said Dale had recently ended her relationship with Foy.

The Ulster County Sheriff's Office began an investigation in April 2024 after Dale's family members in Pennsylvania contacted law enforcement because they were worried about her well-being, according to the district attorney's office. A missing person investigation was launched, and a member of the public found property belonging to Dale on the side of the road in Wawarsing. The piece of evidence led investigators to believe foul play was involved, the district attorney's office said.

Foy's residence was later searched, leading to additional evidence of foul play. He was arrested and charged in Dale's death.

"Over the past two and a half years, our office committed significant resources to this case and worked closely with the Ulster County Sheriff's Office, New York State Police, and our law enforcement partners to hold Damon Foy accountable," Chief Assistant District Attorney Elizabeth Culmone-Mills said in a statement. "Alberta's family showed extraordinary strength and trust throughout this process. We are grateful to them, and to every investigator, prosecutor and member of our office who dedicated so much to seeking justice for Alberta."

Foy is to be sentenced in December.