Alarming study finds toxic metals in tampons

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Many people are wondering if tampons are safe after an alarming study claims to find toxic metals in popular tampons used by millions of women each month.

"Actually, I wasn't surprised. I think that this moment is full of a lot of environmental panic, which is real," said Dr. Grace Ferguson, OB/GYN physician at Allegheny Health Network's West Penn Hospital.

A team of U.C. Berkeley researchers tested 30 organic and non-organic tampons from 14 tampon brands.

According to the study published in the journal Environment International, all were found to have measurable concentrations of at least 16 different metals: arsenic, barium, calcium, cadmium, cobalt, chromium, copper, iron, manganese, mercury, nickel, lead, selenium, strontium, vanadium, and zinc.

The study does not determine whether the metals could be absorbed into the body.

"I think it's great that someone looked because it is scientifically, totally plausible that any heavy metals exposures that are in menstrual products could be absorbed by the people using them," Dr. Ferguson said.

Dr. Ferguson said that's because the products are used in such a sensitive area of the body.

"Anything that's exposed to a mucosal membrane. So, that's the inside of the vagina for tampons, or potentially like the inside of your mouth and your cheeks, or under your tongue. Those surfaces in your body are extra absorbable. And so everything that touches those gets absorbed at a much higher level than your skin," she said.

The study authors said more research is needed to determine if using the products with the metals affects your health.

The new findings have many asking whether tampons are safe. Dr. Ferguson was asked if women should still use them.

"I think we shouldn't be too scared of our tampons. Probably, you should still manage your menstrual hygiene the way that you are comfortable doing, and can afford to do so. I always like to put in a plug for menstrual cups. Those are silicone. They're reusable," she said.

So, remember there are other options, and don't panic.

"I think everybody just needs to take a deep breath. Most people are not menstruating most days of the month. And so, when you look at the big picture of how much exposure you're getting, we probably are getting more exposure to lead and arsenic in our food, in our water, the neighborhoods we live in," Dr. Ferguson said.

The study did not name the brands they tested or identify how the metals got into the tampons. Researchers said the cotton could have absorbed the metals from the environment, nearby contaminants, or additives.

"I don't know how these products have gotten these heavy metal exposures, but it does kind of remind me that nothing is in isolation and that this tampon problem is symbolic of all the problems we're facing right now," Dr. Ferguson said.

The FDA, which regulates tampons, said it will review the findings and take any action warranted.