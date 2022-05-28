Small plane crashes in Elizabeth Township

Watch CBS News
ELIZABETH TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) - A small plane crashed in Elizabeth Township on Friday. 

The Elizabeth Township Fire Department said first responders were called to the area of Skillet Hill Road for reports of an aircraft down. Crews found the aircraft and worked to rescue the pilot, who was the only person on the plane.

He was flown to a local hospital with "life-threatening injuries," police said. 

The pilot took off from Findlayville Airport and was doing touch-and-go landings at Rostraver Airport when he ran crashed. No word on what caused the crash.

Photos show a crumpled plane in a wooded area with several first responders at the scene. 

A small plane crashed in Elizabeth Township on May 27, 2022.  (Photo: Kristy Milburn)

Stay with KDKA-TV and KDKA.com for updates to this developing story as they become available.  

