Allegheny Health Network, DA Zappala host mobile health screenings for Mon View Heights residents

Residents of two local housing complexes are being offered free health screenings today and tomorrow.

Allegheny Health Network has set up a mobile clinic at Mon View Heights in West Mifflin.

"First things first, as I mentioned earlier, I want to know individually, everybody is fine," said Allegheny County District Attorney Stephen Zappala. "If conditions can somehow or some way, be construed as going back to these units, these units cannot be used. Maybe the entire segment of the entire development can be used."

We've told you about the conditions at the complex, time and time again.

Neighbors have reported rodent and pest infestations, sewage issues, caved in ceilings, mold, and so much more.

"When we heard that this community was suffering with some of the housing issues, we got very concerned about the health status that might go along with that," said Dr. Amy Crawford-Faucher the Chair of the AHN Primary Care Institute.

Last year, the property was declared a public nuisance, so was the Rankin complex, the Palisades.

KDKA has learned it's owned by the same people.

They are facing charges of diverting funds meant to make necessary improvements into their own pockets.

There are 12 properties in western Pennsylvania under this same ownership.

"Most of which are in the city of Pittsburgh, same owners, same schemes, you can expect further warrants to be issued on the city of Pittsburgh to produce all the documents showing why these units and why these complexes run into the conditions they are," explained Zappala.