Allegheny Health Network teams with Pittsburgh-based AI company to advance documentation

Artificial intelligence has made some big leaps in the past few years. Now, it's changing doctor visits in the Allegheny Health network system.

AHN is rolling out AI-powered ambient clinical documentation technology in practices.

Doctors at AHN are using AI software in phones to record AI conversations as they're talking, with the patients' permission, of course.

It's saving them a lot of time when taking notes.

"It's really amazing, it's been transformative," AHN Primary Care physician Dr. James Solava said. "We have 400 docs, 400 providers already using this software – over 40 different specialties."

AHN announced a partnership last month with Abridge, a Pittsburgh-based company.

That company's software is what is helping doctors in the system with daily paperwork when they see patients.

"It really enhances their efficiency," Dr. Solava said.

The process is simple. Solava says doctors open an app on their phone. The patient gives consent to be able to use the software.

He says that some people have had questions, but that the software is HIPAA-compliant, because the data collected is safe and secure behind firewalls, meaning nothing is leaked.

The app starts recording the conversation. After the visit with a patient finishes, the doctor clicks a button, and notes are generated within seconds.

"The technology is impressive," Dr. Solava said.

Chad Ware of Belle Vernon was used in a demo test exclusively seen by KDKA on Friday. He's actually been coming there for 10 years.

"It's amazing to see the notes that it's captured just from the technology," he said.

Dr. Solava says it leads to less burnout and better well-being for clinicians. He said that there's a lot of paperwork and charting that extends into off-work hours and weekends.

"It's been helping us to close our notes and get all our paperwork done the very same day," he said.

He says the software has also gotten good marks from patients. AHN's pilot program insights reported that 92% of patients said their provider felt more attentive.

Doctors can focus on them more when they're spending less time focusing on the computer screen to make sure they're jotting down notes.

"They're actually being able to have a conversation with their doctor, and they connect with their physician much better," Dr. Solava said.

It's something Ware feels when he comes to the doctor's office now.

"So far, the experience has been very good," he said.

Dr. Solava has been using this since March of 2024. He said AHN has been moving forward with transitioning all of its physicians to that artificial intelligence platform.

AHN is even testing out other areas where it can use tech like this, such as with dietitians. It's also being used right now in the system's emergency rooms, ambulatory spaces, and acute care settings.

Dr. Solava added that Abridge is also routinely trying to refine the software.

"They're constantly on site around our different facilities in the hospitals and in the different offices," he said.

Dr. Solava says part of the next steps here with this software involves getting it into the hands of nurses, as well as expanding its use in hospitals.