Allegheny Health Network cancer patients receiving support and hope from cancer survivor

AHN cancer patients get support and hope in new program

A new program at Allegheny Health Network is helping cancer patients feel less isolated and anxious throughout their cancer journey by connecting them with someone who understands what they're going through.

The person behind the unique program is a three-time cancer survivor.

A cancer diagnosis can make people feel many emotions, including shock, stress, loneliness, and hope.

Terri Ronald of Hampton Township is a wife and mother, and she has been on that emotional rollercoaster three times.

"I had a melanoma when I was 39. Breast cancer at 46, and then breast cancer at 54," she said.

Ronald said her insurance company denied her MRI before her third cancer journey two years ago.

"Thank goodness I had a great surgeon at AHN who had to have a peer-to-peer with an insurance person to get that MRI authorized so that I could get that and they found my third cancer," Ronald said.

Her experience made her think about people who can't advocate for themselves.

"It kind of put a fire under me to start a program that would be very beneficial to people all over the community of cancer," said Ronald.

And now Ronald is the program manager of Allegheny Health Network Cancer Institute's community cancer patient ambassador program, which was created in August.

She said when a patient gets a cancer diagnosis, they're paired with someone who has walked in their shoes.

"I, through our clinical teams, will pair them with a cancer peer.. think of almost like a sponsor with cancer," Ronald said. "A cancer peer is someone who has had a very similar diagnosis prognosis treatment plan."

More than 20 volunteer patient ambassadors for several types of cancer have been trained and are helping patients and their families beyond hospital walls.

"We know what this is like. And when we say a peer, it's someone who has, I would say, gone to the other side. They're in survivorship. So, they can pull that person in and say, I did it. Look at me. And I'm going to give you all the practical advice that I can. And I'm going to listen. I'm going to be a reflective listener. And be an emotional support to that person. When they're feeling down, call them up. Challenging day, text them," said Ronald.

The volunteer ambassadors undergo extensive training and go through a formalized process that also includes reviewing protected health information, confidentiality, and HIPAA.

You could say the program's cancer peers are like cheerleaders, providing non-clinical support and resources, and hope and strength, and cheering on patients who are fighting their toughest battles.

"I can say to people, this is what cancer three times can be. You know, get your screenings. Don't be scared. We're really good at this," Ronald said.

"We know what helps people because we've walked the walk...It's being there to lift somebody up when they really need to be lifted up," she added.

Ronald is passionate about growing the program that's providing a vital lifeline for patients.

"We have about 15 breast cancer ambassadors. I have about eight for the rare and metastasized disease, which is a lot of appendiceal peritoneal disease. We have a few on board for blood cancers. We have a few on board for gynecological cancers. And we need to build out 14 cancer disease lines. So it's a lot of work," said Ronald.

If you beat cancer, or if your family member is a survivor and you want to help by becoming a Community Cancer Patient Ambassador at AHN, contact cancerambassadors@ahn.org to learn more.