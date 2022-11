PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- 500 people have been arrested in Pennsylvania over the past five years by the Child Predator unit of the Attorney General's Office.

Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced the milestone arrest on Monday.

My Office’s Child Predator Section has made their 500th arrest since I took office in 2017.



Today’s milestone is a result of the hard work of public servants dedicated to safeguarding Pennsylvania’s children. https://t.co/WTGpeuypr8 — AG Josh Shapiro (@PAAttorneyGen) November 14, 2022

Jonathan Boltz of Armstrong County is charged with 30 counts of possession of child pornography.