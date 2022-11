KDKA In Your Neighborhood

Out For A Walk Forecast

Jonathan Boltz of Armstrong County is charged with 30 counts of possessing child pornography.

AG Shapiro's Child Predator Section makes 500th arrest Jonathan Boltz of Armstrong County is charged with 30 counts of possessing child pornography.

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On