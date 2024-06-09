Watch CBS News
After morning showers move out of Pittsburgh, the weather is looking beautiful

By Mary Ours

/ CBS Pittsburgh

KDKA-TV Morning Forecast (6/9)
KDKA-TV Morning Forecast (6/9) 03:02

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - It'll be a gorgeous day after rain showers and clouds move to the southeast by late morning. 

Highs today will be a little below normal in the low to mid-70s with decreasing clouds. 

WEATHER LINKS:

A spotty shower could pop up again for a few areas around 4 p.m. but it won't be a washout and nothing severe is expected.

hourly.png
Conditions throughout the day Sunday - June 9, 2024 KDKA Weather Center

Monday it's going to be cooler, mostly cloudy, and even a few sprinkles possible for areas east with highs nearly 10-15 degrees below average in the mid-60s. 

That cooler trend doesn't last long. 

temp-outlook.png
Temperature outlook for the week of June 16-19 KDKA Weather Center

Tuesday looks very comfortable with highs in the low 70s before things really warm up. 

There will be plenty of sunshine throughout the week with minimal rain chance.

By the end of the week starting on Thursday, heading into Father's Day weekend our high temperatures are trending well above normal into the upper 80s and sunny skies! Some areas may even touch 90! 

The best chance for any storms will be on Friday. 

7-day.png
7-day forecast: June 9, 2024 KDKA Weather Center

Mary Ours
Mary Ours

Mary Ours returns to KDKA after interning in 2011 while earning her Bachelor of Arts degree in broadcasting at Point Park University. After graduating in 2012 she also earned her Broadcast Meteorology Certification through Mississippi State University.

First published on June 9, 2024 / 7:28 AM EDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

