After-hours club in Carrick permanently closed after weekend shooting

CARRICK, Pa. (KDKA) - The owner of Lane'z says he's closing the business for good.

Police say two men started shooting at each other early Sunday morning. They were both hit and two women were grazed by bullets.

People who live nearby say the bar, which is labeled as a bowling alley, is a nuisance.

One of the owners posted online that the landlord agreed to let them out of the lease.

