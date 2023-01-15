Watch CBS News
Local News

Affordable Care Act open enrollment ends on Sunday

By Garrett Behanna

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Affordable Care Act open enrollment ends on Sunday
Affordable Care Act open enrollment ends on Sunday 00:39

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Most open enrollment for the Affordable Care Act ends on Sunday.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services said a record 16 million people have signed up since Nov. 1.

The government said the Affordable Care Act is gaining popularity after federal enhancements reduced the price. Most people can find plans that cost less than $10 a month.

Even after open enrollment ends, Americans who lose healthcare or have very low incomes can still sign up throughout the year.

Additionally, Sunday is the last day to buy health insurance through Pennie, the state's online marketplace.

You can apply, compare plans, and enroll for coverage beginning Feb. 1.

First published on January 15, 2023 / 3:32 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.