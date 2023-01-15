Affordable Care Act open enrollment ends on Sunday

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Most open enrollment for the Affordable Care Act ends on Sunday.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services said a record 16 million people have signed up since Nov. 1.

The government said the Affordable Care Act is gaining popularity after federal enhancements reduced the price. Most people can find plans that cost less than $10 a month.

Even after open enrollment ends, Americans who lose healthcare or have very low incomes can still sign up throughout the year.

Additionally, Sunday is the last day to buy health insurance through Pennie, the state's online marketplace.

You can apply, compare plans, and enroll for coverage beginning Feb. 1.