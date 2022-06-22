Watch CBS News
Local News

Advocates rally to end sale of dogs, cats and rabbits in Pennsylvania pet stores

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Advocates rally in Harrisburg for Victoria's Law
Advocates rally in Harrisburg for Victoria's Law 00:21

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Advocates rallied Tuesday in Harrisburg at the Capitol in support of a bill known as Victoria's Law.

The legislation would end the sale of dogs, cats and rabbits in pet stores across the state. Instead, the law would only allow the adoption of rescue animals through pet store partnerships.

Victoria's Law would also require kennel licensing transparency on all advertising.

First published on June 21, 2022 / 9:54 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

EMERGENCY COMPONENT - LOCAL

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.