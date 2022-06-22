Advocates rally to end sale of dogs, cats and rabbits in Pennsylvania pet stores
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Advocates rallied Tuesday in Harrisburg at the Capitol in support of a bill known as Victoria's Law.
The legislation would end the sale of dogs, cats and rabbits in pet stores across the state. Instead, the law would only allow the adoption of rescue animals through pet store partnerships.
Victoria's Law would also require kennel licensing transparency on all advertising.
