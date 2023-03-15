Police: Shoplifter takes $800 worth of merchandise from adult store in Washington County

SOMERSET TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) - Police said someone stole hundreds of dollars of merchandise from an adult store in Washington County.

State police are looking for information after they said a suspect walked into the Adultmart store on McIlvaine Road in Somerset Township on Feb. 27, grabbed several items off the shelves and ran without paying.

The estimated value of the stolen items is nearly $800, police said.

Investigators didn't provide a description of the suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call state police in Washington.