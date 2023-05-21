Adoptable pets Nintendo and Frankie: Furry Tails

Are you looking to bring a pet into your home? Local animal shelters are a great place to find a furry companion. So, as part of Furry Tails, I'll be doing an ongoing feature on adoptable pets from local animal shelters once a week. If you have room in your heart and are looking to bring a lovable ball of fur into your home, maybe one of these guys is meant to be a part of your family!

________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Nintendo

Animal Friends

(Photo Courtesy: Animal Friends)

Animal Friends Pet Profile:

Calling all gamers, meet the latest console - Nintendo the cat! With an investment of play and treats, you will unlock a special bond and a winning personality. Don't be put off by his shy and fearful nature, this is merely a level to be cleared while he adjusts to his new surroundings. He will be happiest in a quiet, cat-savvy home where he can gain confidence. Are you ready to get to know the latest and greatest?

Nintendo is one of Yana's "Special Felines which means his requested adoption donation has been underwritten and he will be sent home with an individualized starter kit of supplies and other support based on his unique needs.

To find out more about how to adopt, click here!

If you can help, come to Animal Friends at 562 Camp Horne Road, Pittsburgh, Pa., 15237 or call 412-847-7000. For more information on how you can adopt any of the pets at Animal Friends, visit their website here!

________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Frankie

Orphans of the Storm

(Photo Courtesy: Orphans of the Storm)

Orphans of the Storm Pet Profile:

Frankie is very smart, her foster family says. She knows how to come, sit and shake. She is great with kids, very patient, very active and likes to be outside and play. She's partially housebroken and will go to the door but needs out right away and often.

She does not like being in a crate and gets very upset

To find out more about how to adopt, visit this link!

Bonus pets waiting at the shelter:

Click here -- for Bubbles a black and white tuxedo cat

Click here -- for Becky the senior Chihuahua

Click the link to learn more about pet adoption at Orphans of the Storm in Kittanning, Armstrong County! Or call them at this number: 724-548-4520.

________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Stay tuned animal lovers for more Furry Tails! You can follow me on Twitter at @HeatherLang24.