Adoptable pets Lilly and Bobo: Furry Tails

Are you looking to bring a pet into your home? Local animal shelters are a great place to find a furry companion. So, as part of Furry Tails, I'll be doing an ongoing feature on adoptable pets from local animal shelters once a week. If you have room in your heart and are looking to bring a lovable ball of fur into your home, maybe one of these guys is meant to be a part of your family!

Lilly

Animal Friends

(Image Provided by Animal Friends)

Animal Friends Pet Profile:

Meet Lilly! She arrived at Animal Friends on April Fools' Day, but make no joke about it, Lilly is the friendliest bunny we've ever met. This 2-year-old gal was surrendered by her previous owner through no fault of her own and she hasn't let that get her down. Lilly is very friendly and will stand on her hind legs to greet anyone who comes to visit the Rabbit Retreat. When she's not exploring and keeping busy, Lilly loves to settle in for a nice petting session!

To find out more about how to adopt, click here!

If you can help, come to Animal Friends at 562 Camp Horne Road, Pittsburgh, Pa., 15237 or call 412-847-7000. For more information on how you can adopt any of the pets at Animal Friends, visit their website here!

Bobo

Orphans of the Storm

(Image Provided by Orphans of the Storm)

Orphans of the Storm Pet Profile:

Bobo was found with a group of cats living in a condemned building.

While most of the felines ran and hid, Bobo followed the humane officer the whole time she was there.

Recognizing a super nice cat when she saw one, the officer made arrangements for Bobo to go to Orphans of the Storm, who agreed to help this great cat find his forever home.

Bobo will make a loving and fun cat for anyone!

To find out more about how to adopt, visit this link!

Click the link to learn more about pet adoption at Orphans of the Storm in Kittanning, Armstrong County! Or call them at this number: 724-548-4520.

