Adoptable pets Johnny and Greta: Furry Tails

Are you looking to bring a pet into your home? Local animal shelters are a great place to find a furry companion. So, as part of Furry Tails, I'll be doing an ongoing feature on adoptable pets from local animal shelters once a week. If you have room in your heart and are looking to bring a lovable ball of fur into your home, maybe one of these guys is meant to be a part of your family!

Johnny

Animal Friends

(Photo Courtesy: Animal Friends)

Animal Friends Pet Profile:

Meet Johnny! This 4.5-year-old boy came to us as a stray, but despite living outside for most of his life, he has a whole lot of love to give. Johnny spent some time in a foster home where he was able to learn some basic manners and how to live in a home environment. Johnny is a playful, high-energy boy who can live in a home with kids at least 13-years-old. He could potentially live with another dog pending a successful meet and greet but would prefer no feline roommates.

To find out more about how to adopt, click here!

If you can help, come to Animal Friends at 562 Camp Horne Road, Pittsburgh, Pa., 15237 or call 412-847-7000. For more information on how you can adopt any of the pets at Animal Friends, visit their website here!

Greta

Orphans of the Storm

(Photos Courtesy: Orphans of the Storm)

Orphans of the Storm Pet Profile:

Greta loves attention and spending time in our office with staff. She's very good about lying in her bed, and she enjoys getting love and treats. Greta likes being out in a fenced in yard. She'd do well in a home with a doggie door and fenced yard. She fusses to let you know when she needs to go outside to potty. She'll need to be walked if her adopter doesn't have a fence.

Greta is very smart and listens well. She knows sit, shake and speak. Wants nothing more than being with a person and getting loved on. Loves getting belly rubs! Hopes you'll share just a small bite of your food with her. Greta is a sound sleeper and can get protective if awoken abruptly. With this behavior, she would not be suitable with children.

Previously, Greta spent most of her life outside. She wasn't used to being part of a family before coming to us. She was pregnant and lost her litter. She's 8-years-old. Loves to lay in a soft bed outside and watch the world go by when it's warm and sunny. She doesn't like being outside in the cold. Greta doesn't like being crated up. She's not good with most other animals. She needs a patient adopter and one who will give her love and understanding.

To find out more about how to adopt, visit this link!

Click the link to learn more about pet adoption at Orphans of the Storm in Kittanning, Armstrong County! Or call them at this number: 724-548-4520.

