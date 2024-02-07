Watch CBS News
2 officers shot in East Lansdowne, Delaware County during active shooter situation: sources

By Tom Ignudo, Joe Holden

/ CBS Philadelphia

EAST LANSDOWNE, Pa. (CBS) -- Two police officers were shot during an active shooter situation in East Lansdowne, Delaware County, sources said on Wednesday.

Police were called to the scene around 3:45 p.m. to a home along Lewis Avenue, near Pembroke Avenue and Baltimore Avenue for a report of multiple shots fired in the area.

One was shot in the leg and the other in the arm. Both officers are in stable condition at Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, the DA's office said.

The Delaware County District Attorney's office said one officer works with Lansdowne Police and the other works for East Lansdowne Police.

Chopper 3 was over the scene, where flames could be seen coming from the home. It remains unclear how that fire started. The smoke from the blaze is showing up on radar and blowing 5-10 mph in the south and southeast direction.

Police believe the shooter is inside the burning home and they're calling it a "barricade situation," sources said.

Law enforcement agencies have flooded the area, and at least three SWAT trucks are on the scene.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates. 

First published on February 7, 2024 / 3:57 PM EST

