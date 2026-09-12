Coming to Acrisure Stadium for the Steelers' home opener? Here's what to know about parking and entry.

Tens of thousands of fans are coming to Acrisure Stadium on Sunday to watch the Pittsburgh Steelers take on the Atlanta Falcons.

From parking and traffic to mobile ticketing and the clear bag policy, here's what fans need to know before they leave for the stadium.

Parking and traffic

While there is parking on the North Shore near the stadium, it may be faster and cheaper to park in Downtown or Station Square and take the light rail or the Gateway Clipper.

If you want to be closer to the stadium, parking spots can be bought ahead of time online. If you're looking for event day parking, consider the direction of travel after the game. The stadium has more information on its website to help fans find a parking spot and get back home.

The stadium also encourages fans to download the Waze app, saying it will give the best directions directly to parking spots.

Parking lots open at 8 a.m. and all gates open at 11 a.m. The Steelers recommend arriving two hours early for the best game day experience, saying there are activities, live music and food beforehand.

Mobile ticketing

The Steelers use mobile ticketing, and it's recommended fans save their tickets to their phone's digital wallet before coming to the stadium. That way, they can have access to them even if there's no Wi-Fi or cell service.

Fans can't screenshot their tickets or print them out at home. The Steelers say mobile tickets have a dynamic barcode, which helps prevent fraud, so they have to be presented on a device.

Clear bag policy

Acrisure Stadium follows the NFL's clear bag policy, which is meant to streamline the security process.

Bags don't have to be clear if they're small — no larger than 4.5 inches by 6.5 inches. If a bag is bigger than that, it needs to be clear. It can't be bigger than 12 inches by 6 inches by 12 inches, and if there's a logo on it, that can't be more than 4.5 inches tall and 3.4 inches wide.

The stadium says an exception will be made for items that are medically necessary after they're inspected at the gate.

Seat cushions, backpacks, binoculars cases and camera cases aren't allowed. Fans can still carry blankets and jackets.