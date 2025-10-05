Acrisure Stadium hosts Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk

Breast cancer survivors, current patients, their families, and others took part in the annual American Cancer Society Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk on Sunday at Acrisure Stadium.

According to the National Breast Cancer Foundation, nearly one in eight women is diagnosed with breast cancer in their lifetime.

Not counting skin cancer, breast cancer is the most commonly diagnosed cancer in the United States. On Sunday, support and honor were given to those who have battled or are currently battling the disease.

"We all know someone whose life has been touched by breast cancer," said Doni Matrone, American Cancer Society Senior Development Manager. You can make a difference to those facing a breast cancer diagnosis by helping us to fund hope!

"We are so thankful to everyone who makes this event such a huge success year after year," said Matrone. "Awareness starts the conversation, but action saves lives. Let's get loud, walk together, share stories, volunteer, get screened, and support our communities."

If you would like to donate to those fighting breast cancer, you can do so at this link.