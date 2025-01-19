Accumulating snow for some ahead of incoming Arctic air this week

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The Arctic cold front passed through our region late Saturday evening, with steadily falling temperatures behind it. The coldest air will be delayed until Tuesday going into Wednesday this week, as we watch an area of low pressure develop along the front and track from Georgia into the Northeast U.S. This system will be accompanied by a band of moderate, to at times heavy snow that will impact the southeast half of our coverage area Sunday through the nighttime. Snow will begin as early as 9 a.m. for areas along and south of I-70 toward I-68, then spread northeast toward the Pittsburgh metro area toward the middle of the day. Expect steady snow to continue through the afternoon and evening for locations in Pittsburgh and points east and south. There will be a very sharp cutoff line northwest of Pittsburgh, due to a layer of dry air between 5,000-10,000 feet that will struggle to saturate during the daylight hours. Localized amounts of 6-9 inches are possible in over parts of Somerset, Preston, and Garrett counties, with amounts expected to trend down farther north and west. 1-3 inches appears most probable in the Pittsburgh metro, with southern and eastern sides of the metro receiving more than suburbs and towns northwest of Pittsburgh.

WEATHER LINKS:

Current Conditions | School Closings & Delays | Submit Your Weather Photos

The Snowfall forecast going into Monday: January 19, 2025. KDKA Weather Center

As the low departs to the northeast late this evening into tonight, northwest flow moving atop the lakes will allow for some lake-effect snow bands to pivot in from Ohio. These could produce up to 1 inch of snow for areas that won't get hit by the snow associated with the low pressure.

A Winter storm warning and an advisory: January 19, 2025. KDKA Weather Center

The coldest air of the season will gradually continue to transfer into the area tonight into Monday. High temperatures will likely occur around midnight on Monday, before a slow downward trend in temperatures into the mid-day and afternoon hours. The peak of the cold looks to be on Wednesday, as high pressure settles into the region with lows on Wednesday morning well below zero. Wind chills will likely be in the -15 to -30 degree range across our area during the morning hours of this extreme cold wave. The coldest wind chills will be in the Laurel Highlands and Ridges, where an Extreme Cold Warning is in effect. Frostbite can occur within 30 minutes on exposed skin, so take precautions and cover up well if you have to be outside. Also be sure to cover up exposed pipes.

Wind chill amounts and when frostbite occurs: January 19, 2025. KDKA Weather Center

A warming trend is expected by the end of the week as southwesterly flow returns to the region.

The 7 Day Forecast: January 19, 2025. KDKA Weather Center

Stay up to date with the KDKA Mobile App – which you can download here!