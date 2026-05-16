Aaron Rodgers and Pittsburgh Steelers agree to 1-year contract, reports say

The Pittsburgh Steelers and Aaron Rodgers have agreed to terms on a one-year contract, according to NFL insider Adam Schefter.

Rodgers is now set to return to the NFL for his 22nd season and second in Pittsburgh. The new contract will reunite him with his longtime former Green Bay Packers head coach, Mike McCarthy.

The new contract includes $22 million guaranteed, according to NFL insider Tom Pelissero. He can make up to $25 million with incentives.

The up-and-down off-season saga of whether Rodgers would re-sign in Pittsburgh despite Mike Tomlin's departure has reached its conclusion.

The Steelers had reportedly expected Rodgers' decision at various points since the 2025 season ended, but Rodgers weighed his future in silence. While Pittsburgh waited for Rodgers, the team went ahead and applied the seldom-used unrestricted free-agent tender on him, entitling the team to a compensatory draft pick if Rodgers didn't sign with the Steelers and went elsewhere during the 2026 season.

The Steelers' OTA offseason workouts are scheduled for May 18, May 20-21, May 26, May 28-29, June 8-9, and June 11-12. Mandatory minicamp is slated to run from June 2-4. Rodgers is expected to be in attendance for the start of OTAs, Pelissero added.

Last season, Rodgers started 16 regular-season games, completing 327 of 498 passes (65.7%) for 3,322 yards, 24 touchdowns, and 7 interceptions.