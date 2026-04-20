Aaron Rodgers has yet to inform Steelers of his decision for 2026 season, reports say

Free-agent quarterback Aaron Rodgers has not yet informed the Pittsburgh Steelers of his decision on whether to return to the team for the 2026 season, according to NFL insider Ian Rapoport.

There is no expectation of a final decision before the NFL draft, Rapoport notes.

The Steelers opened a voluntary minicamp on Monday with new head coach Mike McCarthy. In Rodgers' absence, second-year signal-caller and Ohio State alum Will Howard will act as the first quarterback on the depth chart, ahead of veteran Mason Rudolph, Rapoport added.

Rodgers' decision could follow a similar timeline

If Rodgers does return for his 22nd NFL season, he could follow a timeline similar to last season.

Rodgers and the Steelers agreed to a one-year contract on June 5, 2025. The team's OTA offseason workouts took place from May 27-29 and June 3-5, 2025, with mandatory minicamp beginning on June 10.

This year, the Steelers' OTA offseason workouts are scheduled for May 18, May 20-21, May 26, May 28-29, June 8-9, and June 11-12.

Mandatory minicamp is slated to run from June 2-4, meaning Rodgers could sign another contract in late May and reunite with teammates and his former Green Bay Packers head coach.

Last season, Rodgers started 16 regular-season games, completing 327 of 498 passes (65.7%) for 3,322 yards, 24 touchdowns, and 7 interceptions.