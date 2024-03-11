AAA and Allegheny County Pretrial Services show students how court works

Students get first-hand look at how court works

Students get first-hand look at how court works

SHALER, Pa. (KDKA) —Several students from Shaler High School found themselves in front of a district magistrate for simulated court cases.

The students' charges were made up, all part of a program to teach teens what happens when it is real.

"It's a real-life experience for them and that's why it is so important today," said Terri Rae Anthony, AAA safety advisor.

AAA and Allegheny County Pretrial Services sponsored the event. Each student participating received a citation for their alleged offense, including everything from speeding to DUI. Their job was to think up an excuse to tell the judge.

"We've had a couple of kids almost cry 'cause they got so scared going in front of the judge," said Pamela Wahal of Allegheny County Pretrial Services.

Magisterial District Judge Daniel Konieczka was behind the bench.

"Once inside the courtroom, I treat them just like I would treat anyone else who is accused of a crime," he said.

"It was really interesting. It was definitely kind of scary. The judge was scary," student Anna Brent said.

In the end, while it can be intimidating, it's as close to real-life legal consequences as these kids hope to ever see.

"It's definitely a learning experience, taught me that you don't want to get in trouble with the law," student Grayson Petrush said.

According to AAA and Allegheny County Pretrial Services, Monday's exercise was one of 5 held at area schools throughout the year.