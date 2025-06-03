A Day To Remember, Yellowcard bringing co-headlining tour to PPG Paints Arena

Pop-punk and rock mainstays A Day To Remember and Yellowcard have announced a brand new, co-headlining tour with a stop in Pittsburgh later this year.

The 36-city North American run, dubbed the "Maximum Fun Tour," will feature special guests State Champs and The Wonder Years across various shows.

The tour kicks off on Sept. 5 at Blossom Music Center in Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio, and will wind and weave its way to PPG Paints Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 5.

"Beloved for their genre-bending blend of pop-punk, post-hardcore, and metalcore, A Day To Remember are known for their high-energy live shows and anthemic hits like 'The Downfall of Us All,' 'If It Means a Lot to You,' and 'All I Want,' said an accompanying Live Nation press release.

Yellowcard, fellow pop-punk legends of the early 2000s, are best known for their hit "Ocean Avenue."

Tickets will be available through various artist presales starting on Wednesday, June 4 at 10 a.m. local time. Additional presales will run throughout the week.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public beginning on Friday, June 6, at 10 a.m. Tickets can be purchased on either A Day To Remember's or Yellowcard's websites.