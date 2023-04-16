'A celebration of all things western Pennsylvania:' YinzerCon hailed as total success

BELLE VERNON (KDKA) - It was a very special celebration on Saturday and it was about all things Pittsburgh!

Of course, that's referring to YinzerCon.

The food, the phrases, you name it, it was all part of the day-long celebration of Pittsburgh.

Several big names were on hand including businesses, vendors, and Pittsburgh celebs. It was all at Remixxd HQ in Belle Vernon's Amcel Center.

Our own Mary Ours and Erica Mokay were also part of the event.

The founder said there's enough material to have a convention dedicated to Pittsburgh that speaks to the city's rich history and nostalgia.

"We wanted to have a celebration of all things western Pennsylvania, with the food and the guests, and some of the attractions in the area to bring the community together and it's exceeded our expectations," said Don Spagnolo, the YinzerCon founder, and owner of Remixxd HQ.

Some of the other special guests were former Steeler John Banaszak, who won three Super Bowls with the black and gold, the Steel City Ghostbusters, and Steelers' mascot Steely McBeam.