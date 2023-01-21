A Brother's Love: Thomas helps his younger brother during the school day

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - "Thomas, how old are you?"



"I'm like 7 years old already!"

"Oh my goodness, you are getting so old!"

He's 7 going on 25 and Thomas Brose understands what it takes to be a good big brother.

All of the teachers and staff at McAnnulty Elementary in Baldwin-Whitehall started talking when they saw the adorable daily ritual that Thomas started all on his own.

He walks his little brother Nathan into the building and then to his classroom. From there, he unpacks his brother's bookbag and sits with him to get him comfortable.

Nathan is just 5 and struggles with a severe speech delay because of his autism spectrum disorder.

But big brother Thomas doesn't need him to talk, he just shows his brother he cares through his actions.

"I walk him down and compliment his work, like all the crafts and stuff he works hard on," Thomas said. "I think it helps him out with his entire day."

"It's such a feel-good, wonderful act of kindness," said Principal Tricia Fusco. "A lot of times when you have an older sibling, it's 'well, I have to do this because my mom told me to' followed by an eye-roll. In this situation, it's not that Thomas is doing it because he's been told to, he's doing it because he wants to do it."

"Nathan has always taken an interest in doing what Thomas does, so I feel like just seeing Thomas walk into that building and walk in the hallway, that just motivates Nathan," Thomas's mother Jill Brose said. "Of course, he always wants to be like his big brother and do the things his brother's doing, I just feel like that helps him so much."

Thomas said his little brother Nathan does some sign language and he says thank you to his protective older brother.

A highlight of their day is seeing each other in the hallways before they head home together.

It's a safe love that only siblings can share.