92-year-old man killed in crash in Butler County

CLAY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) - Late on Friday night, a 92-year-old man was killed and a 21-year-old was seriously injured in a wrong-way crash in Butler County.

Just before midnight, state troopers were called to the 1000 block of West Sunbury Road in Clay Township for a crash.

A car traveling southbound crossed the center line and collided with another car.

Police said 92-year-old Norman Jacaszek crossed the center line and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Meanwhile, 21-year-old Nicolas Michelli was flown to a Pittsburgh area hospital to be treated for "significant blunt force injuries."

Police are investigating the cause of the crash.