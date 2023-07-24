Watch CBS News
Local News

8 arrests made as South Side sees increased police presence

By Garrett Behanna

/ CBS Pittsburgh

CBS News Live
CBS News Pittsburgh Live

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The Pittsburgh Bureau of Police has released new information as more officers were assigned to patrol the South Side over the weekend.

Pittsburgh police, the Allegheny County Police Department, and the Allegheny County Sheriff's Office officially began patrolling the South Side, including East Carson Street, to help curb an increase in violence in the area.

From Thursday, July 20, through Sunday, July 23, eight arrests were made, six of them felony arrests, with three firearms recovered. Two arrests were by summons, per a press release.

Officers issued 45 non-traffic citations, the majority of which were for disorderly conduct, open containers, public urination, and marijuana possession. There were 12 parking citations and six vehicles towed.

Seventeen traffic stops and 26 traffic citations also were issued.

The Nuisance Bar Task Force also conducted compliance checks, issuing 14 violations for one establishment.

No police incidents were reported from the Picklesburgh event.

First published on July 24, 2023 / 11:52 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.