8 arrests made as South Side sees increased police presence

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The Pittsburgh Bureau of Police has released new information as more officers were assigned to patrol the South Side over the weekend.

Pittsburgh police, the Allegheny County Police Department, and the Allegheny County Sheriff's Office officially began patrolling the South Side, including East Carson Street, to help curb an increase in violence in the area.

From Thursday, July 20, through Sunday, July 23, eight arrests were made, six of them felony arrests, with three firearms recovered. Two arrests were by summons, per a press release.

Officers issued 45 non-traffic citations, the majority of which were for disorderly conduct, open containers, public urination, and marijuana possession. There were 12 parking citations and six vehicles towed.

Seventeen traffic stops and 26 traffic citations also were issued.

The Nuisance Bar Task Force also conducted compliance checks, issuing 14 violations for one establishment.

No police incidents were reported from the Picklesburgh event.