7th suspect in New Kensington homicide arrested
NEW KENSINGTON, Pa. (KDKA) - The seventh teenager wanted in the shooting death of a man in New Kensington has been arrested.
Da'Montae Brooks was taken into custody at a home in Dunbar Township, Westmoreland County District Attorney Nicole Ziccarelli announced on Thursday.
According to prosecutors,15-year-old Brooks was one of seven teenagers who cornered 32-year-old Jason Raiford in a hallway in a New Kensington public housing apartment on July 3.
Detectives said 18-year-old Elijah Gary struck Raiford in the head with a pistol but dropped the gun, which Raiford grabbed as the group scattered.
Prosecutors said 14-year-old Amir Kennedy, who was armed with a semi-automatic long rifle, was the first one out the door and shot Raiford multiple times in the head and body.
Brooks was the last suspect to be arrested.
