73-year-old woman killed in Mercer County house fire

A 73-year-old woman was killed Wednesday when a house in Mercer County caught fire.

Mercer County Coroner John Libonati said that Eleanor Samuels, 73, died after her home along Beechwood Avenue in Farrell caught fire.

Firefighters working to put out the flames at the home found Samuels, who was pronounced dead just before 10 a.m. Wednesday.

Libonati said that Samuels' cause and manner of death are under investigation with forensic evaluation and testing as part of the process, but early details indicate no foul play involved.

The investigation into the cause of the fire is being handled by the City of Farrell Fire Department and the Pennsylvania State Police Fire Marshal.