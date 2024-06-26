73-year-old man attacked by stranger in Downtown Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A 73-year-old man was attacked by a stranger in Downtown Pittsburgh on Wednesday.

Pittsburgh Public Safety said officers were dispatched to Fourth Avenue and Smithfield Street at around noon for reports of an assault. At the scene, the 73-year-old man told police that he was walking down Fourth Avenue when an unknown man approached him and attacked him.

The man hit the victim in the head, knocking him down, officials said. He suffered injuries after falling. He was taken to a local hospital in stable condition, Pittsburgh Public Safety said.

Officials said they reviewed surveillance footage and charged 24-year-old Jameel Huff with aggravated assault in connection with the incident. He is in the Allegheny County Jail.

In June, an 18-year-old young woman was attacked by a stranger in Downtown Pittsburgh. Sofia Mancing suffered a concussion and a broken nose.

According to the Pittsburgh Bureau of Police, Shurontaya Festa was the person who attacked Mancing. Festa was arrested and charged with aggravated assault and disorderly conduct.