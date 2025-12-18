72nd Annual KDKA Free Care Fund Telethon raises more than $1.9 million

The 72nd Annual KDKA Free Care Fund Telethon raised nearly $2 million.

Thank you to everyone who joined us on Thursday for the Free Care Fund Telethon at UPMC Children's Hospital. Plenty of familiar faces from KDKA-TV's past and present were there to help make the day special.

The total came to $1,949,759 thanks to your generous donations.

Since 1954, KDKA-TV has partnered with UPMC Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh to help support the hospital's Free Care Fund with our annual telethon during the holiday season.

The Free Care Fund was established in 1890 when the hospital first opened its doors. The hospital's founders wanted to make sure no child is ever denied medical care, regardless of their family's ability to pay.

Since its inception, the Free Care Fund has helped countless children and their families. And in the nearly 72 years that KDKA-TV has been a part of this worthwhile cause, we have helped to raise more than $90 million for the fund.