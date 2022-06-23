6 dead in West Virginia helicopter crash
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Six people were killed in a helicopter crash in West Virginia.
Logan County EMS Director Roger Bryant said six people died when a Bell UH-1B helicopter crashed Wednesday near Route 17, according to WOWK-TV. The crash happened around 5 p.m., killing all six people on board.
It is unclear what caused the helicopter to crash.
The National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration are investigating the crash.
