6 dead in West Virginia helicopter crash

By Michael Guise

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Six people were killed in a helicopter crash in West Virginia. 

Logan County EMS Director Roger Bryant said six people died when a Bell UH-1B helicopter crashed Wednesday near Route 17, according to WOWK-TV. The crash happened around 5 p.m., killing all six people on board.

It is unclear what caused the helicopter to crash. 

The National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration are investigating the crash.

