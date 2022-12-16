Watch CBS News
5 people, including 3-year-old child, injured in Penn Hills crash

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Five people, including a 3-year-old child, were injured in a crash in Penn Hills.

Allegheny County police said officials were notified of a two-vehicle crash Thursday in Penn Hills around 7 p.m. on Frankstown Road. Police said the driver of a Toyota Rav4 collided with the driver of a Subaru Legacy, which had four women and a 3-year-old child inside.

The five people in the Subaru were taken to local hospitals. The child and three of the women are in stable condition, according to police, while one woman is in critical condition.

The driver of the Toyota was not injured. She was the only person in the vehicle, police said. 

An investigation into the crash is underway.

