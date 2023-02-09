Watch CBS News
5 people arrested in string of burglaries targeting Amish communities in Mercer County

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A 19-year-old man and four teenagers are accused in a string of burglaries and thefts that targeted Amish communities in Mercer County.

State Police say Caden Hinkson and the other boys were behind 21 incidents targeting Amish communities over the last year and a half.

They're accused of taking more than $21,000 in items and cash. 

