4-year-old shot in Rostraver Township
ROSTRAVER TOWNSHIP, PA (KDKA) - A 4-year-old was flown to UPMC Children's Hospital after suffering a reported gunshot wound to the head, according to officials.
The shooting incident took place on Gaudio Drive in Rostraver Township.
Rostraver Township Police and Westmoreland County detectives are on-scene, collecting evidence and conducting interviews.
