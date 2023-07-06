4-year-old shot in Rostraver Township

ROSTRAVER TOWNSHIP, PA (KDKA) - A 4-year-old was flown to UPMC Children's Hospital after suffering a reported gunshot wound to the head, according to officials.

The shooting incident took place on Gaudio Drive in Rostraver Township.

Rostraver Township Police and Westmoreland County detectives are on-scene, collecting evidence and conducting interviews.

Stay tuned to this story as it develops.