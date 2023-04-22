4 teens accused of climbing over fence to get into Kennywood

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Four teenagers are facing charges after allegedly climbing over a fence to enter Kennywood.

A spokesperson for the park said Saturday that three of the teens are facing multiple charges and a fourth teen will be charged with trespassing. They were caught on camera around 2 p.m. on Saturday trying to enter the park.

The spokesperson said the four teens will be banned from the park.

"The safety and security of our guests and team members is our top priority. We are pleased that our enhanced security procedures, including enhancements to our perimeter, new technology and increased police presence enabled us to immediately detect and apprehend those responsible," the spokesperson said.

Saturday was opening day at the park and the first chance to test its new security protocols. Kennywood has spent the last eight months upgrading its security after a shooting at the park and calls from politicians to secure the area.

Allegheny County District Attorney Stephen Zappala questioned the park's safety last month, saying he'd block opening day unless the park made the fixes his office suggested.