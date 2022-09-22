4 firefighters, homeowner taken to hospital following West View house fire
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Five people were taken to the hospital following a house fire in West View.
Four firefighters were among the injured, as well as the homeowner.
The fire broke out at a home along Highlands Avenue around 8:45 p.m. before spreading to the house located next door.
The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.