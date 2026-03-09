Video shows 380 Discount Warehouse engulfed in massive flames and thick smoke

Video captured the moments after a fire broke out at 380 Auction and Discount Warehouse in Westmoreland County on Monday afternoon.

More than 10 fire crews were called to the building on Fairview Lane in Murrysville around 2 p.m. for the blaze. It appears that at least two greenhouse buildings on the back of the property were damaged by the flames.

A fire broke out at 380 Auction and Discount Warehouse in Westmoreland County on March 9, 2026. (Photo Credit: KDKA)

In a statement, the owners thanked the quick response of first responders and members of the public who reached out to check in.

"We are working now on clean up and getting the place ready to open tomorrow morning at 9:00 am," the statement said.

The well-known business — which sells everything from clothing, toys, furniture, lawn equipment and tools — was closed on Monday. There were no reported injuries. The cause of the fire is under investigation.